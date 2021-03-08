Bills owner Kim Pegula: 2020 set the 'floor' for Buffalo, 'the bar is much higher' in 2021

The Buffalo Bills won their first AFC East title since 1995, cruising to a 13-3 record and winning their first postseason game in 25 years. Sean McDermott's club got ousted in the AFC Championship game, falling 38-24 to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Bills owner Kim Pegula, joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football to celebrate International Women's Day, said her team's goal is to use the accomplishments as a jumping board.
"I do know that this year the 2020 team really set the floor for us," Pegula said. "That's not the bar, what happened this year. The bar is much higher. The floor was set with the success that this team had. Kind of really having to dig deep and especially not knowing where the salary cap is gonna fall is going to be a big job for these guys because the bar has been raised for previous years like I said. It's going to be a lot of tweaking, a lot of impact and understanding where we're going to be with our team, our salary. Those are things I leave up to other people. But I know the expectation is pretty high right now as the standard which we're going to be moving forward."
The Bills spent last offseason buffering Josh Allen with talent, including adding Stefon Diggs. The results led to a massive leap in production from the third-year QB. Allen has acknowledged that he needs to be more consistent for the Bills to take the next step in 2021.
As Pegula noted, Buffalo has a good core of talent to continue to make deep playoff runs. It's now on GM Brandon Beane and McDermott to make additional upgrades this offseason, along the offensive line, at pass rusher, in the secondary, etc., to help the Bills make another postseason run.