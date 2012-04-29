Buffalo Bills WR Stevie Johnson to have minor groin surgery

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson plans to undergo groin surgery this week in Philadelphia.
Brooks: Who struck draft gold?
Bucky Brooks takes a look at which teams hit it big in the draft and which should be hoping they didn't strike out. More ...
Johnson's agent, CJ Laboy, told WKBW-TV in Buffalo that the procedure is "extremely minor surgery that won't keep him out long at all. He will be at [the Bills'] facility for all activities."
Johnson confirmed on Twitter that he had arrived in Philadelphia for the surgery.
"Just got in The Hotel here in Philly. Thx to Everyone that sent a message concerning The Op," Johnson wrote.
Johnson played through the groin injury throughout last season, finishing the year with 76 catches for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns.