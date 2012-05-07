Buffalo Bills sign RB Fred Jackson to two-year extension

Published: May 07, 2012 at 06:48 AM

The Buffalo Bills have signed running back Fred Jackson to a multi-year contract extension, according to a team source.

The team later confirmed the extension. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Jackson said at a news conference it was for two years. He had one year remaining on his contract.

"I always said I wanted to be here, and now I have that opportunity to be here," said Jackson. "I'm glad this is over with and we can focus on playing football. We're doing some tremendous things here and I think we can get a lot accomplished in three years."

General manager Buddy Nix said extending Jackson was a matter of retaining "one of the best backs" in the NFL.

"We've always said we're going to keep our good players and we've done it again today," Nix said.

The five-year veteran played in 10 games last year, rushing for 934 yards and six touchdowns. His season was cut short due to a fractured fibula suffered against the Miami Dolphins in Week 11.

Jackson told the media he was 100 percent healed and in shape but not quite in "football shape."

Follow Jason La Canfora on Twitter @jasonlacanfora.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Week 10 bold predictions: Tony Pollard runs WILD on Packers; Geno Smith outduels Tom Brady

Which offensive player steps up in Mike McCarthy's return to Green Bay? Can Geno Smith continue his magical season against Tom Brady in Germany? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 10 of the 2022 season.

news

2022 NFL season: Week 10 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season.

news

Lions OC Ben Johnson: D'Andre Swift 'got pissed off a little bit' by lack of playing time

Since his return from injury, Lions RB D'Andre Swift hasn't had the same workload. In Sunday's win over Green Bay, the back played just 10 offensive snaps.

news

NFL teams, players honor military on Veterans Day

The NFL world on Veterans Day honored the men and women who have proudly served America. Here's a collection of tributes to the troops.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE