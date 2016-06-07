Around the NFL

Buffalo Bills sign QB Cardale Jones to rookie contract

Published: Jun 07, 2016 at 08:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Buffalo Bills have made it official with Cardale Jones.

The team on Tuesday signed the fourth-round quarterback, the final member of Buffalo's seven-man rookie class to ink his deal.

Jones joins the Bills after recording an 11-0 mark at Ohio State, where the 6-foot-5, 253-pound passer guided the Buckeyes to victory in the 2014 National Championship. Jones, though, attempted just 270 passes at Ohio State and acknowledged he'll face challenges adapting to the pros.

"I am going in here knowing that that Tyrod (Taylor) is our starter," Jones told the team's official website. "I am going in here knowing that EJ (Manuel) is our backup. I am going in here learning, working as hard as I can working with coach (David) Lee in the film room, on and off the field. Whatever happens after that I guess is just a product of great circumstances."

Bills coach Rex Ryan agreed, saying last month that Jones has a "long way to go." The Bills, though, haven't exactly anointed Taylor, dragging their heels on a potential new deal for last year's starter.

The drafting of Jones certainly puts Manuel on blast, which makes sense: The former first-rounder has refused to live up to his draft pedigree, leaving the door wide open for Jones to reshape the depth chart under center in Western New York.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chandler Jones back at Cardinals practice, 'definitely has a chip on his shoulder' 

Defensive end Chandler Jones was back at practice Monday and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said "there's no doubt" he has a chip on his shoulder as the pass rusher heads into a contract year. 
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Season predictions with Patrick Claybon

A room filled with some heroes – Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Patrick Claybon bring you the latest news in the NFL and determine what actually matters.
news

NFL, NFLPA agree to COVID-19 protocols for regular season 

The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to COVID-19 protocols for the 2021 regular season, which include weekly testing for fully vaccinated players and staff members, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Monday. 
news

49ers QB Trey Lance (finger) expected to miss seven days

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that rookie QB Trey Lance will miss seven days due to a "small chip" on his finger. 
news

49ers LB coach Johnny Holland stepping away due to cancer recurrence 

Longtime NFL assistant Johnny Holland, who was set for his fifth season with the San Francisco 49ers, announced Monday he will take some time away to receive cancer treatment due to a recurrence of multiple myeloma. 
news

Dolphins release veteran center Matt Skura

The Dolphins have released veteran center Matt Skura, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. 
news

Texans activate LT Laremy Tunsil from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Houston Texans activated ﻿Laremy Tunsil﻿ from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, ending their star left tackle's lengthy absence from practice, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Saints owner Gayle Benson donates $1M to Gulf Coast Renewal Fund

In the wake of Hurricane Ida wreaking havoc on New Orleans along with other areas of Louisiana and the Gulf Coast, New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson announced Monday she is donating $1 million to the Gulf Coast Renewal Fund. 
news

Bengals trade former first-rounder Billy Price to Giants for DL B.J. Hill

Billy Price's time in Cincinnati was headed for a likely conclusion following 2021. The Bengals sped up that timeline by trading him Monday. Cincinnati is sending Price to New York in exchange for defensive lineman B.J. Hill.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Carson Wentz﻿ won't be returning to team drills at Colts practice after all. The quarterback was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, along with starting center Ryan Kelly and receiver ﻿Zach Pascal﻿.
news

Harbaugh: Ravens plan to fill J.K. Dobbins' absence with 'multiple backs' 

The Ravens absorbed a gut punch to their offense over the weekend with the loss of J.K. Dobbins﻿, and they now must sift through various possibilities for who'll line up beside ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ this season. In Baltimore's offense, replacing Dobbins isn't a job for one, according to coach John Harbaugh.
news

Saints practicing in Dallas after Hurricane Ida hits New Orleans; NFL monitoring home opener

Displaced by Hurricane Ida, which blew through New Orleans over the weekend, the Saints will spend the next few days in Dallas, practicing at AT&T Stadium.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW