Buffalo Bills sign QB Cardale Jones to rookie contract

The team on Tuesday signed the fourth-round quarterback, the final member of Buffalo's seven-man rookie class to ink his deal.
Jones joins the Bills after recording an 11-0 mark at Ohio State, where the 6-foot-5, 253-pound passer guided the Buckeyes to victory in the 2014 National Championship. Jones, though, attempted just 270 passes at Ohio State and acknowledged he'll face challenges adapting to the pros.
"I am going in here knowing that that Tyrod (Taylor) is our starter," Jones told the team's official website. "I am going in here knowing that EJ (Manuel) is our backup. I am going in here learning, working as hard as I can working with coach (David) Lee in the film room, on and off the field. Whatever happens after that I guess is just a product of great circumstances."
Bills coach Rex Ryan agreed, saying last month that Jones has a "long way to go." The Bills, though, haven't exactly anointed Taylor, dragging their heels on a potential new deal for last year's starter.
The drafting of Jones certainly puts Manuel on blast, which makes sense: The former first-rounder has refused to live up to his draft pedigree, leaving the door wide open for Jones to reshape the depth chart under center in Western New York.