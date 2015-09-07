Around the NFL

Buffalo Bills sign IK Enemkpali to practice squad

Published: Sep 07, 2015 at 09:13 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

IK Enemkpali is back with the Bills.

Three days after being released by the team, the second-year outside linebacker was signed to Buffalo's practice squad, a source told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. The team later confirmed the move.

We continue to post about Enemkpali only because of the August punch he launched at then-teammate Geno Smith, a swing that broke the jaw of the Jets starting quarterback. Bills coach Rex Ryan signed Enemkpali soon after New York cut him free.

A sixth-round pick of the Jets in 2014, Enemkpali tallied just three tackles over six appearances as a rookie. It remains to be seen if IK's on-field play will ever impact the AFC East to the level of his inglorious locker-room antics.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans claim safety Kareem Jackson off waivers from Broncos

Veteran defensive back Kareem Jackson has been claimed via waivers from the Broncos by the Texans, according to the league's transaction wire.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com breaks down the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

'Hard Knocks' details Dolphins FB Alec Ingold's rescue of Raheem Mostert's milestone football

The sixth episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: In Season" with the Miami Dolphins documents Raheem Mostert's 19th scrimmage touchdown this season, including a moment where he loses the ball after spiking it against the New York Jets.
news

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson out for season with ACL, MCL injury

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell announced Tuesday that TE T.J. Hockenson suffered season-ending injuries to both his ACL and MCL.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 16 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 16 game of the 2023 season.
news

Steelers' Mike Tomlin: Mason Rudolph currently slated to be starting QB on Sunday vs. Seahawks

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that the Steelers remain in the same position as last week, with Mason Rudolph in line to start Sunday against Seattle as Pittsburgh monitors Kenny Pickett's (ankle) availability as the week progresses.
news

Giants' Brian Daboll mum on starting QB after Tommy DeVito's benching

Giants head coach Brian Daboll declined to say whether Tommy DeVito would be back in the saddle in Week 17 or if New York would go with the veteran Tyrod Taylor to close the season.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on offensive inconsistencies: 'If we clean it up, we can beat anybody'

With two weeks left in the regular season, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes believes there's still time to correct problems plaguing Kansas City's offense.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson puts up 'MVP performance' in Baltimore's beatdown of Niners 

After Monday's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had an "MVP performance."
news

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan confident Brock Purdy will bounce back from stinger, four interceptions

After Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Kyle Shanahan is confident quarterback Brock Purdy will bounce back after suffering a stinger and four interceptions.
news

Jalen Hurts rushes to history as Eagles snap losing streak 

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts set a new single-season rushing standard for quarterbacks on Monday, while also helping Philadelphia snap a three-game losing streak. 