Buffalo Bills sign IK Enemkpali to practice squad

Three days after being released by the team, the second-year outside linebacker was signed to Buffalo's practice squad, a source told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. The team later confirmed the move.
We continue to post about Enemkpali only because of the August punch he launched at then-teammate Geno Smith, a swing that broke the jaw of the Jets starting quarterback. Bills coach Rex Ryan signed Enemkpali soon after New York cut him free.
A sixth-round pick of the Jets in 2014, Enemkpali tallied just three tackles over six appearances as a rookie. It remains to be seen if IK's on-field play will ever impact the AFC East to the level of his inglorious locker-room antics.