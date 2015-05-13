Buffalo Bills sign fullback John 'The Terminator' Conner

Rex Ryan loves him some Terminator.
Ryan famously gushed over the Conner during HBO's Hard Knocks, which filmed in Florham Park that season.
It's natural that Ryan would reunite with The Terminator in Buffalo. The Bills plan to pound the ball on the ground heavily in 2015. However, he'll have to beat out Jerome Felton out for the job. The Bills wooed Felton heavily during free agency, famously sending a private jet to pick up the fullback.
Felton has been the more productive blocker in recent years. So while Conner reunites with Ryan, the Terminator might not be back for long.
- The latest Around The NFL Podcast reacts to the most recent developments in the Tom Brady suspension saga and makes rookie predictions for the 2015 season. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.*