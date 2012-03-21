Buffalo Bills sign free-agent DE Anderson

Published: Mar 21, 2012 at 10:13 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills continued to target improving their pass rush in free agency by signing defensive end Mark Anderson.

The move was announced Wednesday and comes less than a week after the Bills signed Mario Williams to a six-year contract potentially worth $100 million. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, Anderson has 35-1/2 sacks in six seasons, including 10 last year with the New England Patriots.

Selected in the fifth-round of the 2006 draft by Chicago, Anderson spent four-plus seasons with the Bears before finishing the 2010 season playing with Williams in Houston.

Anderson traveled to Buffalo on Tuesday night, when he had dinner with team management and coaches.

The Bills regarded improving their pass-rush a top offseason priority after managing just 29 last season, 10 coming in one game.

