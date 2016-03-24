 Skip to main content
Buffalo Bills re-sign wideout Leonard Hankerson

Mar 24, 2016

The Buffalo Bills have decided to retain wide receiver Leonard Hankerson.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Bills re-signed the wideout to a one-year deal, per a source involved with the situation.

Hankerson has a chance to see an uptick in playing time after Buffalo lost receiver Chris Hogan to New England in free agency. Hankerson joined the Bills late in 2015 after being released by the Patriots. Before signing with New England, he played in eight games with the Falcons last season. The majority of his production in 2015 was logged in Atlanta where he caught 26 passes and had three touchdowns before being released by the team in December.

The six-year wideout didn't record any stats during his first campaign in Buffalo but is expected to add depth behind projected starters Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods

In other news out of Buffalo, offensive tackle Jordan Mills signed his tender with the Bills, according to NFL Media's Rand Getlin, per a source familiar with the deal.

