Buffalo Bills re-sign wideout Leonard Hankerson

Hankerson has a chance to see an uptick in playing time after Buffalo lost receiver Chris Hogan to New England in free agency. Hankerson joined the Bills late in 2015 after being released by the Patriots. Before signing with New England, he played in eight games with the Falcons last season. The majority of his production in 2015 was logged in Atlanta where he caught 26 passes and had three touchdowns before being released by the team in December.