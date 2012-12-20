Buffalo Bills put Leodis McKelvin on IR, sign Kirk Morrison

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Bills cornerback and return specialist Leodis McKelvin has been placed on injured reserve because of a groin injury.
Buffalo signed linebacker Kirk Morrison back to the team after releasing him Dec. 3. He had been inactive for 12 games. The 30-year-old made 7 tackles for the Bills in 2011 after spending six years with Oakland and Jacksonville.
McKelvin is a former first-round pick in the final year of his contract and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. He set franchise records for punt return yards with 431 this year, giving him the career record at 637. He has taken two punts back for touchdowns this season as well.
