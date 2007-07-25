Buffalo Bills preseason primer

Can J.P. Losman have another consistent season behind center?

Losman had by far his best season in 2006, playing all 16 games for the first time and throwing for 3,000-plus yards and 19 touchdowns. If he can continue to improve, the Bills will have the makings of a very good offense. If last season is an anomaly and he starts to struggle again, the team might have to think about grooming rookie third-round pick Trent Edwards.