Buffalo Bills place WR Percy Harvin (knee) on IR

Bills general manager Doug Whaley foreshadowed the move Friday, telling Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News that the receiver could be put on season-ending injured reserve after Harvin's knee injury "flared up."
The move signals the likely end for Harvin in Buffalo and perhaps could be the final stop in the 27 year old's career.
Two weeks ago one source told Around The NFL's Conor Orr retirement was certainly an option after he missed the team's game in London. Bills coach Rex Ryan insisted earlier this week that he believes Harvin wants to continue to play.
"He's in the building, I think," Ryan said during Monday's news conference. "He's obviously in the training room a little today. We'll see how it goes, but I know he wants to play and wants to contribute to this team."
Harvin has 19 catches for 218 yards and one score on the season.
Placing him on IR gives Harvin a chance to heal -- again -- and contemplate his future in the NFL. He's set to be a free agent in 2016 after signing in Buffalo this offseason.
The Bills activated cornerback Leodis McKelvin to the team's 53-man roster. McKelvin is fresh off of the NFI list (ankle) and returned to practice two weeks ago. With the play of rookie corner Ronald Darby, Buffalo has considered moving McKelvin to safety.