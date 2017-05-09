Buffalo Bills name Brandon Beane general manager

"I am very excited for Brandon Beane. Brandon is a guy who started at the bottom and worked his way up," Panthers coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. "He started as an intern here, starting in the football operations department and eventually became the head of the football operations department. He started evaluating talent and learned that part of the business as well. He became our assistant general manager and has been a tremendous help to me over the last few years as we made our runs in the playoffs - three straight NFC South division champions. Brandon played a big part in that."