Buffalo Bills lease negotiations for Ralph Wilson progressing

Published: Dec 19, 2012 at 10:23 AM

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Wednesday that progress is being made in lease negotiations between the county, state and Buffalo Bills to keep the team at Ralph Wilson Stadium.

The talks, the latest of which took place Tuesday, have picked up in recent weeks, Poloncarz said, after slowing while state officials dealt with the preparation and aftermath of Superstorm Sandy, which devastated parts of the East Coast in October.

Rapoport: Week 16 game rankings

ian_rapoport_120405_65.jpg

What's the best game on the Week 16 slate? The worst? Ian Rapoport provides a pecking order in his Rap Sheet Rankings. More ...

"We've made plenty of progress. It's a very complicated deal," Poloncarz said. He declined to discuss details or say when an agreement might be reached.

The Bills' current lease expires July 31.

The Bills and county officials earlier this year raised the idea of extending the current agreement by one year amid concerns about the pace of negotiations. Poloncarz initially said he hoped a deal in principal would be reached by the time the Bills opened training camp this past July.

"We are certainly talking about everything but I think we all agree it makes more sense to get a long-term deal done than negotiate a one-year deal and then in six months have to pick it back up again," he said by phone Wednesday.

Buffalo Bills spokesman Scott Berchtold declined to comment on the talks. Earlier Wednesday, Chief Executive Russ Brandon told WGR radio that "we're making progress."

Though the franchise's future in Buffalo is uncertain once 94-year-old owner Ralph Wilson dies, team officials have maintained their commitment to staying in Buffalo and continuing to play at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park.

The biggest obstacle in negotiations has been determining how to divide up the costs for $200 million in renovations and upgrades the Bills are seeking to have done to the 39-year-old facility.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Joe Burrow discusses 'very, very scary' Damar Hamlin situation: 'It was a very emotional 48 hours'

On Wednesday, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spoke for the first time since Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against Cincinnati.

news

Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 revealed

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed the modern-era finalists for the Class of 2023 on Wednesday.

news

NFL says talks have begun on whether to resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL announced on Wednesday that talks have begun on whether to resume Week 17's Bills-Bengals game, which was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the game.

news

Bengals' Zac Taylor praises Bills' Sean McDermott, medical personnel in first comments since Monday

Zac Taylor addressed the media Wednesday for the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday night's Buffalo-Cincinnati game. The Bengals coach praised Bills head man Sean McDermott and the medical personnel on the scene.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE