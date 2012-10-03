Buffalo Bills' Kyle Williams questions fine for hit on Tom Brady

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams is questioning why he's been fined $15,000 by the NFL for a roughing the passer penalty against the New England Patriots' Tom Brady on Sunday.
Williams revealed on Wednesday that he had been fined for a play that happened in the third quarter of a 52-28 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. Williams was flagged after he was knocked to the turf and his arm caught the back of Brady's leg.
Brady still completed a 19-yard pass to Wes Welker. The penalty gave the Patriots the ball at the Bills 6, and Brady scored two plays later to tie the game at 21.
Williams intends to appeal the fine, questioning what he did wrong when attempting to make a tackle while Brady still had the ball.
