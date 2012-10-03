Buffalo Bills' Kyle Williams questions fine for hit on Tom Brady

Published: Oct 03, 2012 at 10:18 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams is questioning why he's been fined $15,000 by the NFL for a roughing the passer penalty against the New England Patriots' Tom Brady on Sunday.

Tom Brady

Williams revealed on Wednesday that he had been fined for a play that happened in the third quarter of a 52-28 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. Williams was flagged after he was knocked to the turf and his arm caught the back of Brady's leg.

Brady still completed a 19-yard pass to Wes Welker. The penalty gave the Patriots the ball at the Bills 6, and Brady scored two plays later to tie the game at 21.

Williams intends to appeal the fine, questioning what he did wrong when attempting to make a tackle while Brady still had the ball.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Former Ravens safety DeShon Elliott signing one-year deal with Lions

Detroit is signing former Baltimore safety DeShon Elliott to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy wish list, pt. 1 (aka You get a WR!)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast.

news

Free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore visits Colts

Free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who played with the Panthers last season, visited the Colts on Wednesday, according to the league's transaction wire.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW