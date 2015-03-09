Buffalo Bills, Jerry Hughes strike five-year deal

The Buffalo Bills announced Monday that they have re-signed defensive end Jerry Hughes. According to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, the contract is a five-year deal worth at least $45 million. There are $20 million in guarantees, according to a source informed of the deal.
The former first-round pick out of TCU exploded after getting traded to the Bills back in 2013 and has had 10 sacks in each of his first two seasons with Buffalo. Though some have speculated that his production is more of a testament to the talent around him, there is no way Rex Ryan would allow a premiere pass rusher to even think about playing elsewhere.
The money is significant and, like an early trademark of all Ryan teams, keeps a large balance of the club's spendable income on the front seven.
Though eager to learn from his past mistakes, Ryan has also spent handsomely on offense, already dealing for running back LeSean McCoy and quarterback Matt Cassel.
It's been interesting to see what Ryan's priorities would be after arriving in Buffalo a few months ago. On one hand, everyone knew the offensive talent needed an upgrade after a staunch defense almost single-handedly earned them a nine-win season.
Then again, everyone knew Ryan would be itching to re-sign Hughes, too.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the Brandon Marshall trade and plays another game of "Go Get My Lunch." Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.