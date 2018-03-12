Around the NFL

Buffalo Bills have interest in QB Sam Bradford

Published: Mar 12, 2018 at 02:30 AM

The Buffalo Bills will need a quarterback once Tyrod Taylor's trade to the Cleveland Brownsbecomes official. As a free agent, Sam Bradford is looking for a place that needs a passer. Could the two be a match?

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday there is interest on the Bills' end. Because of a good scheme fit, Pelissero reported per sources that Buffalo will be a team to watch when it comes time for Bradford to pick his next destination.

There are some caveats, however.

Bradford, who played in just two games last season because of a balky knee that required a stint on the Vikings' injured reserve, will need to pass a physical. The Bills also might have to out-bid Minnesota for his services. Per Pelissero, the Vikings have stayed in touch with Bradford, perhaps keeping lines open in case they miss out on the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes.

If Bradford isn't an option for the Bills, Pelissero added former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum could also be on the Bills' radar.

The quarterback carousel continues.

