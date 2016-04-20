Around the NFL

Buffalo Bills GM: Tyrod Taylor is our starting QB

Published: Apr 20, 2016 at 05:57 AM
Kevin Patra

The Buffalo Bills conducted their due diligence on quarterbacks leading up to next week's NFL Draft, but it won't change the depth chart.

General manager Doug Whaley said Wednesday that Tyrod Taylor is entrenched as the starter.

"Tyrod's our starter. Tyrod's the guy we're going into the season with," Whaley said, via the Buffalo News. "... He's not the type who's insecure like (about his status)."

Whaley added the Bills haven't received any trade offers regarding Taylor.

Much of this offseason in Buffalo has been spent haggling over Taylor's future with the franchise. The quarterback's agent has been vocal about getting his client a new long-term deal that would compensate Taylor at the level of a starting quarterback. Taylor is set to make $1 million this season.

For his part, Taylor said he's not focused on the contract situation.

"The business side handles itself, whether it gets done or not," he said, via WGR 550, on Tuesday. "Like I said it handles itself. I am just here to work and get better as a player."

The Bills have balked at paying Taylor after just 14 starts. Instead of using Wednesday to grab more negotiating leverage, Whaley stamped Taylor as the starter in 2016.

Whether the Billselect to draft a potential replacement next week remains to be seen, but Taylor will get the first shot at locking down the long-term gig in 2016. Another stellar season and the quarterback will earn the big money he seeks.

