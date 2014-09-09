 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Buffalo Bills GM, C.J. Spiller's reps talk about contract

Published: Sep 09, 2014 at 02:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Buffalo Bills are actively trying to keep C.J. Spiller in western New York.

General manager Doug Whaley told WGR-AM on Tuesday morning he had a sit-down meeting with Spiller's representatives about a long-term contract extension for the running back, per the team's official Twitter feed.

"He's a playmaker, and we're trying to keep as many playmakers as possible," Whaley said.

Spiller's future in Buffalo has been murky as he enters the final season of his rookie deal. This offseason, the team gave Fred Jacksona one-year contract extension, traded for Bryce Brown and signed Anthony Dixon for three seasons.

The 27-year-old Spiller's usage in coach Doug Marrone's system has been in question for more than a year now, as the scheme doesn't seem to mesh well with his skill set.

In the Bills' opening win over the Chicago Bears, Spiller carried the ball twice as many times (15) as Jackson (7) and thrice as many as Dixon (5). Yet he gained just 53 yards, compared to 61 yards for Jackson and 60 yards for Dixon.

Still, Spiller possesses the most talent of anyone in the Bills' backfield, and Whaley can't just watch skill walk out the door.

The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" covers the Falcons' impressive offense, RGIII's struggles and recaps all Sunday's Week 1 action.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on signing RB Saquon Barkley: 'He's going to bring an element to our offense'

After facing running back Saquon Barkley multiple times thought a season, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is "really excited" about adding the two-time Pro Bowler. 
news

Sean McVay on Aaron Donald's retirement: 'A lot of people are probably happy that he retired, other than people on the Rams'

Speaking with NFL Network's Steve Wyche at the Annual League Meeting on Sunday, Rams head coach Sean McVay acknowledged that it will be a challenge to replace Aaron Donald's presence.
news

Antonio Pierce: Aidan O'Connell 'earned' right to compete for starting role even as Raiders consider drafting QB

Speaking Sunday with NFL Network's Steve Wyche at the Annual League Meeting, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce discussed the team's approach to the quarterback room this offseason, including the possibility of adding through the draft and incumbent starter Aidan O'Connell's chances of retaining the job.
news

Bills HC Sean McDermott: 'Narrow-minded' to say Buffalo hasn't had success without Super Bowl win

Speaking Sunday with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott discussed the team's battles through adversity last season, whether their Super Bowl window is closing, and what measures success without a Lombardi.
news

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo: Drafting QB at No. 3 is 'priority right now,' but 'all the options are still open for us'

Holding the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots are expected to draft a quarterback. But speaking Sunday with NFL Network's Steve Wyche, head coach Jerod Mayo said that while QB is obviously a focus for the team going into the draft, it's not a bygone conclusion that this is the only direction they could go with their first pick.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh excited to accomplish things in 2024 'we were supposed to accomplish a year ago'

There's not so much buzz around the Jets this offseason following a premature coronation tour last year. Head coach Robert Saleh is content with that, even if he still maintains the same expectations for New York.
news

Commanders HC Dan Quinn: It would be 'fair to envision' Washington selecting QB in 2024 NFL Draft

Speaking with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero at the Annual League Meeting on Saturday, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn says it would be "fair to envision" Washington drafting a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, March 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald: 'This team needs to take on its own identity' under new coaching staff

Speaking with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero at the Annual League Meeting, new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald spoke on what he's learned from following Pete Carroll, forging a team identity and Geno Smith's embodiment of his "vision" for Seattle.
news

Giants HC Brian Daboll: We'll leave 'no stone unturned' working to improve after 2023 struggles

With his Giants going from a 9-7-1 record and a playoff win in 2022 to a 6-11 finish this last year, making changes was inevitable for New York HC Brian Daboll. Daboll sat down with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero on Saturday to discuss the state of his team.
news

Packers' Jordan Love believes 2024 is 'perfect time' for chance at Super Bowl: 'People know what we're about now'

Green Bay has spent the offseason tooling up for another run. Jordan Love felt strongly about the Packers' chances to challenge for a Super Bowl in the upcoming season before then, and the team's approach to free agency has only affirmed the quarterback's beliefs.
news

General manager Jason Licht: Lavonte David 'is the standard' of what Buccaneers look for in player

After re-signing linebacker Lavonte David for his 13th season in Tampa Bay, general manager Jason Licht said that the veteran "is the standard" player that the Buccaneers look for.