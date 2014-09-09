Buffalo Bills GM, C.J. Spiller's reps talk about contract

General manager Doug Whaley told WGR-AM on Tuesday morning he had a sit-down meeting with Spiller's representatives about a long-term contract extension for the running back, per the team's official Twitter feed.
Spiller's future in Buffalo has been murky as he enters the final season of his rookie deal. This offseason, the team gave Fred Jacksona one-year contract extension, traded for Bryce Brown and signed Anthony Dixon for three seasons.
The 27-year-old Spiller's usage in coach Doug Marrone's system has been in question for more than a year now, as the scheme doesn't seem to mesh well with his skill set.
In the Bills' opening win over the Chicago Bears, Spiller carried the ball twice as many times (15) as Jackson (7) and thrice as many as Dixon (5). Yet he gained just 53 yards, compared to 61 yards for Jackson and 60 yards for Dixon.
Still, Spiller possesses the most talent of anyone in the Bills' backfield, and Whaley can't just watch skill walk out the door.
The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" covers the Falcons' impressive offense, RGIII's struggles and recaps all Sunday's Week 1 action.