Buffalo Bills fire OC Rick Dennison after one season

Despite making the playoffs, the Bills owned the worst scoring offense among all postseason teams, earning just 18.9 points per game. Buffalo ranked 29th in yards per game (302.6), 31st in passing offense (176.6 per tilt), 27th in yards per play (4.8) and 22nd in points per game, but boasted the sixth rushing offense (126.1 per game) in the NFL in 2017. The Bills earned just 263 total yards (133 passing, 130 rushing) in the playoff loss to the Jaguars.