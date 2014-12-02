Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula named to NFL Foundation board

Buffalo Bills Owner Kim Pegula has been named to the National Football League Foundation board, it was announced today. Pegula, who with her husband Terry purchased the Bills earlier this year, will replace Mary Owen, former Bills executive vice president of strategic planning and a member of the Wilson family.
The NFL Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those involved in the game of football. The foundation represents the 32 NFL clubs and supports the health and safety of athletes, youth football, and communities nationwide.
A western New York native and mother of five, Pegula serves as president and chief executive officer of Pegula Sports & Entertainment, overseeing all aspects of the 12 sports and entertainment subsidiaries that comprise the company.
"I am excited and proud to join the members of the NFL Foundation in their important philanthropic work," said Pegula. "I look forward to continuing the Bills' long-standing legacy on the Foundation board and supporting the league's unwavering commitment to this important endeavor."
Pegula joins on the foundation board Charlotte Jones Anderson, Dallas Cowboys executive vice president and chairman of the NFL Foundation; Michael Bidwill, president, Arizona Cardinals; Shahid Khan, owner, Jacksonville Jaguars; Arthur J. Rooney II, president, Pittsburgh Steelers; Jason Taylor, former player and 2007 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year; and Leonard Wilf, owner/vice chairman, Minnesota Vikings.
"One of our priorities is on healthy kids, healthy lifestyles and promoting the wellness of football fans and their communities," said Anderson. "We know how important these issues are to Kim. We are most pleased to have her join our mission to improve communities through the power of our sport."