Buffalo Bills, Carestream team up on head injury device

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of sports:
- Rochester Your News Now reported that the Buffalo Bills have partnered with Rochester-based Carestream on concussion technology.
- The Associated Press reported that participants in the Little League World Series sat through an educational program on the dangers of performance-enhancing drugs.
- NorthHillsPatch.com looked at the concussion prevention jerseys created by Heads Up Football Ambassador and former NFL star LaVar Arrington.
- Former NHL star Eric Lindros was the key panelist for a concussion symposium in London, Ontario, CTV reported.
- Cancer survivor Kenechi Udeze has become an inspiration at Minnesota Vikings camp, the Star Tribune reported.
- For The Win reported that Detroit Lions linebacker DeAndre Levy spent his summer vacation hiking Peru and eating rats.
- The Demarest, N.J., city council voted to oppose random drug testing among high school athletes, according to NorthJersey.com.
- The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported that concussion testing in the Northern California city's school district has been delayed because of problems implementing the program.
- CNYCentral.com reported that hundreds of kids and parents in Syracuse, N.Y., learned about concussion awareness Wednesday night.
- USA Cheer offered tips for parents about what to watch for in high school cheerleaders who might suffer concussions.
