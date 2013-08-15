Buffalo Bills, Carestream team up on head injury device

Published: Aug 15, 2013 at 04:53 AM

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of sports:

  • The Associated Press reported that participants in the Little League World Series sat through an educational program on the dangers of performance-enhancing drugs.
  • Former NHL star Eric Lindros was the key panelist for a concussion symposium in London, Ontario, CTV reported.
  • WSBT-TV examined how South Bend, Ind., coaches are implementing the Heads Up Football program.
  • CNYCentral.com reported that hundreds of kids and parents in Syracuse, N.Y., learned about concussion awareness Wednesday night.
  • USA Cheer offered tips for parents about what to watch for in high school cheerleaders who might suffer concussions.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

