Buffalo Bills benefit most from LeSean McCoy-Kiko Alonso trade

For the second straight year, Chip Kelly has ushered a dominant offensive player out of Philly. Although the Eagles' offense scored more points in 2014 than the previous version with DeSean Jackson, the unit ground to a halt down the stretch when facing stiffer defenses. The offense could suffer a similar fate in 2015 without McCoy on the field. The seventh-year pro was the backbone of the Eagles' zone-read attack, alleviating the pressure on Nick Foles and Sanchez to carry the offense as playmakers from the pocket. The threat of McCoy handling the ball on an inside or outside zone altered the way defensive coordinators attacked the Eagles, and his loss will be felt on an offense that could also be without Pro Bowl wideout Jeremy Maclin. The lack of explosive skill players on the perimeter shows up in big games against elite defenses; Kelly must find a way to replace a ton of production on the outside for the Eagles to compete with the top teams in the NFC.