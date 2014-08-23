Buffalo Bills' Alan Branch arrested for drunken driving

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Alan Branch has been arrested for drunken driving in upstate New York.
State police say Branch was arrested at about 2 a.m. Saturday in the town of Cheektowaga after officers noticed Branch vomiting out the driver's side door of his vehicle.
Police say Branch failed a field sobriety test and had a blood-alcohol content of .14 percent. The legal limit is .08 percent. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and released. He's due back in court on Aug. 29. It wasn't clear if he had a lawyer.
