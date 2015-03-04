Buffalo Bills agree to trade for Matt Cassel

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Vikings entered the QB trade market after they lost out on Josh McCown, who exited negotiations with Buffalo to sign a deal with the Browns last week. According to Rapoport, the goal over the past two years has been to locate a veteran who could play while EJ Manuel learns. Kevin Kolb was signed with that purpose, but concussions took him out of the picture. Kyle Orton was signed last year and played much of the season, but wasn't anybody's version of a teacher.