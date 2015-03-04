Around the NFL

Buffalo Bills agree to trade for Matt Cassel

Published: Mar 04, 2015 at 04:38 AM

A day after landing a dynamic new running back, the Buffalo Bills appear to have traded for their next starting quarterback.

The Bills announced Wednesday they've agreed to a trade with the Vikings to acquire Matt Cassel. FOX Sports reports the Bills will also receive a sixth-round pick in 2015 in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2015 and a seventh-round pick in 2016. The trade will not become official until the start of the new league year on March 10.

Cassel, 32, has one year remaining on the two-year, $10 million deal he signed with Minnesota last March. He's due $4.15 million in 2015, including a $500,000 roster bonus this month.

Cassel spent the past two seasons with the Vikings. He started the team's first three games last season before being sent to injured reserve in late September with a foot injury. He has a 33-38 career record as a starter over 10 seasons with the Vikings, Chiefs and Patriots. New England selected Cassel in the seventh round of the 2005 draft.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Vikings entered the QB trade market after they lost out on Josh McCown, who exited negotiations with Buffalo to sign a deal with the Browns last week. According to Rapoport, the goal over the past two years has been to locate a veteran who could play while EJ Manuel learns. Kevin Kolb was signed with that purpose, but concussions took him out of the picture. Kyle Orton was signed last year and played much of the season, but wasn't anybody's version of a teacher.

They believe they've found the right guy in Cassel, who becomes the heavy favorite to start for a Bills team that suddenly looks very different than it was 24 hours ago. Call it the Rex effect.

