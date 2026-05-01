Bucs' Yaya Diaby on first meeting with Rueben Bain: He's got that 'mad, mad, mad look'

In an interview with Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on FanDuel TV this week, Bucs pass rusher YaYa Diaby said he was surprised Bain was still on the board with the club picked, because in his mind, the Miami product was the top edge of the draft.

"Just by the look in his eyes -- he's hungry," Diaby said of his first meeting with the rookie. "And he got that mad, mad, mad look like he's ready to get after it. As you can see, from the walk that he had, he picked up the hat and just went right to the stage. So, you could tell how hungry he is, how ready he is. Honestly, the whole pass rush, the whole edge class, he was the best in my eyes. I'm just so happy to have him part of this team."