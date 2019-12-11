Around the NFL

Bucs WR Mike Evans (hamstring) done for season

Published: Dec 11, 2019 at 06:55 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

At the very least, Mike Evans' final play of the 2019 season was a memorable one and a touchdown, at that.

Nevertheless, Evans, the Buccaneers standout wide receiver, is out for the final three games of the season due to a serious right hamstring pull, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

During the Buccaneers' 38-35 victory over the Colts this past Sunday, Evans hauled in a 61-yard touchdown, but as he glided into the end zone, he came up limping.

Evans took a seat in the end zone, where he was attended to by the training staff and shortly made his way to the locker room. Rapoport added on NFL NOW that head coach Bruce Arians and the organization knew it was a serious injury almost instantly.

Though Evans' season will end three games soon, he still piled up a sterling campaign with 67 catches, 1,157 yards and eight touchdowns. Evans' eighth touchdown came on his first and only catch Sunday and the last of his season, as fate and a bum hamstring would have it.

It's an unfortunate conclusion to Evans' sixth season, all of them amazingly having ended with more than 1,000 yards receiving.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

