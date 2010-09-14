Bucs would like to build momentum vs. Panthers

Did you know?

Tampa Bay cornerback Ronde Barber is one of only two players in NFL history with 25-plus sacks and 30-plus interceptions in his career. ... Buccaneers wide receiver Michael Spurlock had his first career touchdown last week. ... Carolina running back DeAngelo Williams has rushed for six touchdowns in his past four games against Tampa Bay. ... Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith has four receiving touchdowns in his last four home games.