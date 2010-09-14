Bucs would like to build momentum vs. Panthers

Mike Williams scored in his first game.
(Chris O'Meara / Associated Press)
The storyline
Panthers' quarterback Matt Moore could be forced out due to a concussion, which would start the Jimmy Clausen era much sooner than anticipated.
Why you should watch
Tampa Bay rookie wide receiver Mike Williams will look to duplicate the Giants' success against the Panthers' secondary.
Did you know?
Tampa Bay cornerback Ronde Barber is one of only two players in NFL history with 25-plus sacks and 30-plus interceptions in his career. ... Buccaneers wide receiver Michael Spurlock had his first career touchdown last week. ... Carolina running back DeAngelo Williams has rushed for six touchdowns in his past four games against Tampa Bay. ... Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith has four receiving touchdowns in his last four home games.