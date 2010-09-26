Bucs won't have WR Stovall, but RBs Lumpkin, Blount active

Published: Sep 26, 2010 at 03:06 AM

TAMPA -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup running back Kareem Huggins was declared inactive against the Pittsburgh Steelers today, and he will be replaced by Kregg Lumpkin, who spent last season on the Green Bay Packers practice squad. Lumpkin will rotate with starter Cadillac Williams and be actively involved in the game plan.

Tampa Bay also activated rookie running back LeGarrette Blount. Blount spent the entire preseason with the Tennessee Titans before being waived as final 53-man rosters were being set.

The Bucs also will be without wide receiver Maurice Stovall, who had not appeared on the injury report. However, starting center Jeff Faine, who was listed as questionable because of a calf injury, was active.

