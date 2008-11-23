Bucs' Williams plays in first game since 2007 knee injury

Published: Nov 23, 2008 at 04:42 AM

DETROIT -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put Carnell "Cadillac" Williams in drive in the Motor City.

Williams was active Sunday against the Detroit Lions after being out since Sept. 30, 2007, when he had a career-threatening knee injury. He was the 2005 Offensive Rookie of the Year after running for 1,178 yards and six touchdowns.

Williams' return helps Tampa Bay, which lost starting running back Earnest Graham to a season-ending injury last week.

Tampa Bay was also without starting tight end Alex Smith (ankle) and replaced him with John Gilmore.

Former Buccaneer defensive end Dewayne White (calf) and center Dominic Raiola (hand) were inactive for Detroit, while safety Dwight Smith (foot) returned after missing four games.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

