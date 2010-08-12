Bucs wideouts could be worth a late-round look in drafts

"Arrelious Benn is really starting to come into his own," Morris told the St. Petersburg Times. "You're starting to see some plays from him. He's making splash plays. What he's been able to do, constantly, every day he's getting better. It started on special teams. He started out there, going down as a flier. He's really was playing big, physical and strong. That just added confidence to his game and now the confidence is coming as far playing wideout. The extra time he's put in with (receivers coach Eric Yarber) has been fantastic for him."