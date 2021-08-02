Bucs watch Olympian Anna Cockrell, sister of CB Ross Cockrell, advance to 400-M hurdles finals

Finishing second in her rain-soaked semifinal, Cockrell heads to the final with the fifth-fastest time, clocking in at 54.17 seconds.

"It was awesome, man," coach Bruce Arians told reporters Monday morning, per the Tampa Bay Times, "us holding our breath and it was such a close race and she finished so strong and got in there. I mean, the whole room exploded,."

The final takes place Tuesday night at 10:30 p.m. ET. You can be sure Cockrell and his Bucs teammates will be tuning in for the much-anticipated medal round. Fellow Americans Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad, who owned the two fastest times in the semis, will also compete in the final.