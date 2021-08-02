Training Camp

Bucs watch Olympian Anna Cockrell, sister of CB Ross Cockrell, advance to 400-M hurdles finals

Published: Aug 02, 2021 at 10:51 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got together ahead of Monday's training camp practice for a little film session. This one was different than normal for the defending Super Bowl champs.

Bucs players gathered to watch Anna Cockrell, sister of Tampa corner ﻿Ross Cockrell﻿, run in the semifinals of the women's 400-meter hurdles in the Tokyo Olympics.

Finishing second in her rain-soaked semifinal, Cockrell heads to the final with the fifth-fastest time, clocking in at 54.17 seconds.

"It was awesome, man," coach Bruce Arians told reporters Monday morning, per the Tampa Bay Times, "us holding our breath and it was such a close race and she finished so strong and got in there. I mean, the whole room exploded,."

The final takes place Tuesday night at 10:30 p.m. ET. You can be sure Cockrell and his Bucs teammates will be tuning in for the much-anticipated medal round. Fellow Americans Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad, who owned the two fastest times in the semis, will also compete in the final.

In the same heat Anna Cockrell qualified for the 400M hurdle final, Melissa Gonzalez, wife of Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough﻿, missed the cut, coming in with a time of 57.47 seconds.

Related Content

news

Eagles rookie WR DeVonta Smith will miss 2-3 weeks with MCL sprain

﻿DeVonta Smith﻿, the Eagles' prized rookie receiver, will miss 2-3 weeks of training camp with a MCL sprain. If Smith indeed misses more than a week, he'll likely be out for the club's preseason opener against the Steelers on Aug. 12.
news

Belichick had 'good conversation' with N'Keal Harry about trade request: 'We have a good relationship'

N'Keal Harry's comments last week indicated that he wasn't going to burn bridges to force a trade out of New England. Bill Belichick affirmed that assumption Monday.
news

Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo at his best can beat out any rookie QB

Trey Lance will ultimately replace ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ as the 49ers starting quarterback. The Niners wouldn't have traded a yacht-load of draft capital unless they had faith in the rookie's transcendent talents. The question is when Lance will get the gig.
news

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman: 2021 is 'one of my most important seasons'

Mecole Hardman realizes that this season is a big opportunity for him as the Chiefs wide receiver hopes to gain the trust of quarterback Parick Mahomes and his coaches.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Bucs rookie LB Joe Tryon 'carving' out a role 

The Buccaneers returned all 22 starters from their Super Bowl win. Coach Bruce Arians said that isn't stopping rookie LB Joe Tryon from practicing his way onto the playing field.
news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys-Buccaneers in Kickoff Game is 'David against Goliath'

Jerry Jones knows how to buy and sell. He's done a fair share of both heading into the 2021 season, investing hundreds of millions to improve the Cowboys and marketing their Week 1 game against the Bucs as "David against Goliath."
news

Former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman signs one-year deal with Saints

The New Orleans Saints added to their already crowded backfield Saturday, signing back with seven years of experience, including six in the NFC South.
news

Marcus Maye will 'cross that line again' with Jets in 2022 after failing to strike long-term deal

Jets safety Marcus Maye will play under the franchise tag in 2021, but his future in New York is up in the air. The veteran discusses where he stands. 
news

Colts DC says no timetable on Wentz; Reich expected back Monday

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus provided updates on Carson Wentz and Frank Reich during a Saturday press conference. Click here to see the latest from Indy.
news

Aaron Rodgers '100 percent all in' following revised deal with Packers

Questions about Aaron Rodgers' commitment to the Green Bay Packers for the 2021 season circled all offseason. After he spoke with NFL Network's James Jones, those concerns can be put to rest. 
news

Training Camp Buzz: Lions QB Blough celebrates wife's Olympic run with teammates

Lions QB David Blough got the best birthday gift he could ask for when his wife, Melissa Gonzalez, advanced to the Olympic semifinals in the 400-meter hurdles Friday. Detroit HC Dan Campbell turned the event into a surprise watch party and recorded Blough's reaction.
