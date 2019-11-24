Bucs' Vita Vea becomes heaviest to score in NFL history

For as easy as Vea made his historic grab sound, what he accomplished has only ever been done by two players listed over 340 pounds, according to Pro Football Reference: Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden (1996, 2003) and previous record holder Dontari Poe. The current Panthers DT was 346 pounds when he scored as a member of the Chiefs in 2015; Vea's achievement came four years and two days after Poe's.