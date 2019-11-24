Around the NFL

Bucs' Vita Vea becomes heaviest to score in NFL history

Published: Nov 24, 2019 at 11:11 AM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

When Jameis Winston is your quarterback, things are bound to get a little weird sometimes.

Against the Falcons in Week 12, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers somehow topped that notion with a move that resulted in a reward that far outweighed the risk.

From the Atlanta 1-yard line with 44 seconds remaining the first half, defensive tackle Vita Vea came into the game as an eligible receiver at fullback. The ensuing play didn't result in a Vea block or routine dumpoff to a receiver; no, this was a designed play-action fake with the 347-pound lineman as the intended target.

And he caught it with all the grace in the world, becoming the heaviest player in NFL history to score a touchdown in the process.

"Got to commend Jameis. He threw me a dime. It was just spot-on," Vea said, via Pewter Report. "I didn't have to jump, reach out or nothing; it just came straight to me. All I had to do was just catch it."

For as easy as Vea made his historic grab sound, what he accomplished has only ever been done by two players listed over 340 pounds, according to Pro Football Reference: Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden (1996, 2003) and previous record holder Dontari Poe. The current Panthers DT was 346 pounds when he scored as a member of the Chiefs in 2015; Vea's achievement came four years and two days after Poe's.

"Still feels kind of surreal to me," Vea said, per Buccaneers.com's Carmen Vitali. "It's just like I'm still kind of taking the moment in. I'm excited to look at my phone and see what my family and loved ones have to say. Just pretty excited."

Vea also finished with two tackles, two passes defensed and a sack in the 35-22 victory.

