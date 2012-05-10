Bucs' Underwood learned hard lessons while with NE

"Going up there changed my career," he said. "The way they run their organization, I learned how to be a professional. I learned how to actually work on my craft. When you're there with Wes Welker every day, Deion Branch, the receivers, Tom (Brady) always being one of the first ones in the meeting room. Watching those guys work, it's no secret why they're so successful. They practice and work so hard, and I just try to take that and bring it wherever I go."