Bucs try to address secondary by signing S Lynch, CB Hamilton

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed safety Corey Lynch and cornerback Marcus Hamilton to fill two openings in a struggling secondary.
Lynch was signed Wednesday from the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad. Hamilton was released by the Chicago Bears on Sept. 5.
Lynch and Hamilton fill roster spots that opened Tuesday when safety Jermaine Phillips was placed on season-ending injured reserve and safety Steve Cargile was released. Phillips broke his thumb during last week's 33-20 loss at Buffalo.
