Bucs try to address secondary by signing S Lynch, CB Hamilton

Published: Sep 23, 2009 at 09:09 AM

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed safety Corey Lynch and cornerback Marcus Hamilton to fill two openings in a struggling secondary.

Lynch was signed Wednesday from the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad. Hamilton was released by the Chicago Bears on Sept. 5.

Lynch and Hamilton fill roster spots that opened Tuesday when safety Jermaine Phillips was placed on season-ending injured reserve and safety Steve Cargile was released. Phillips broke his thumb during last week's 33-20 loss at Buffalo.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder fracture) ruled out against Vikings; RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique) questionable

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been ruled out for Monday Night Football against the Vikings while running back Christian McCaffrey is officially questionable, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Saturday. 
news

Eagles elevating WR Julio Jones to active roster for Sunday night matchup with Dolphins

The Philadelphia Eagles are elevating wide receiver Julio Jones from the practice squad for their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Miami Dolphins, the team announced Saturday.
news

Cardinals S Budda Baker to be activated off injured reserve, expected to play Sunday vs. Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is being activated off of injured reserve and is expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday, per a source.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.