Bucs travel west to take on division-leading 49ers

Why to watch

Believe it or not folks, this could be a battle of two division winners. Frank Gore exploded back to form last week. It's worth noting that the 49ers originally thought they had a deal with Buccaneers running back LeGarrette Blount right after the 2010 draft as an undrafted free agent, but the verbal agreement got scuttled and he went to Titans for a spell, and then signed with Tampa Bay. Still, then-49ers coach Mike Singletary thought he had him.