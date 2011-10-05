Bucs travel west to take on division-leading 49ers

Why to watch
Believe it or not folks, this could be a battle of two division winners. Frank Gore exploded back to form last week. It's worth noting that the 49ers originally thought they had a deal with Buccaneers running back LeGarrette Blount right after the 2010 draft as an undrafted free agent, but the verbal agreement got scuttled and he went to Titans for a spell, and then signed with Tampa Bay. Still, then-49ers coach Mike Singletary thought he had him.
Inside story
Travel. The Buccaneers have to fly a long, long ways on a short, short week coming off the Monday night game. The 49ers are back in their own beds and on West Coast time after spending a week in Youngstown, Ohio between two games in the Eastern time zone, both victories.