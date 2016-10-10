Bucs top Panthers on last-second field goal by Aguayo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Roberto Aguayo kicked a 38-yard field goal as time expired, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Carolina Panthers 17-14 on Monday night.
Aguayo had missed from 33 and 46 yards earlier in the game and was just 3 of 7 on field goals this season before the winning kick.
Jameis Winston was 18 of 30 for 219 yards and a touchdown, and led a 66-yard drive to get the Buccaneers (2-3) into field goal range. A costly 15-yard facemask penalty on Kony Ealy hurt the Panthers.
The Panthers turned the ball over four times, three of those by Derek Anderson, who was filling in for the concussed Cam Newton.
Greg Olsen had a career-high 181 yards receiving on nine catches and Cameron Artis-Payne ran for two touchdowns for the Panthers (1-4).
Copyright 2016 by The Associated Press