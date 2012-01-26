Bucs TE Winslow wanted Chudzinski but fine with Schiano

"The guys that came out of Rutgers, I think everybody admits in the pro game, those are 'Rutgers men' as he calls it, guys who are ready to go play in the National Football League," Dominik said. "Certainly Ray Rice jumps to mind, that he just jumps in the league and plays good, or the (Jason and Devin) McCourty brothers, they just jump in the league and play good, because they're ready-made guys. It's an NFL program at the college level, which is something that was very intriguing to us."