Bucs TE Winslow suits up vs. Seahawks despite knee injury

Published: Dec 20, 2009

SEATTLE -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Kellen Winslow was active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after being listed as questionable on the injury report with a knee injury.

The Bucs opted to make tight end John Gilmore inactive. Winslow is one catch shy of passing Jackie Harris for the most receptions by a Tampa Bay tight end in a single season.

Also inactive for the Bucs was wide receiver Michael Clayton, who was listed as out with a knee injury.

Seattle was without Nate Burleson (high ankle sprain), who leads the team with 812 receiving yards and is the 14th starter to miss a game because of an injury this season. Running back Louis Rankin and special-teams standout D.D. Lewis also were inactive for the Seahawks.

