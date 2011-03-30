Bucs' Talib posts bail, released in shooting incident

Police in a Dallas suburb say Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Aqib Talib has turned himself in on a warrant accusing him of firing a gun at his sister's boyfriend.
Garland police said Talib was released after posting a $25,000 bond Wednesday.
Police say they believe Talib and his mother, Okolo Talib, shot at the man March 21. The man wasn't injured.
Authorities had issued arrest warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for Talib and his mother.
Talib went to L.V. Berkner High School in the Dallas suburb of Richardson and played at the University of Kansas.
His mother, who faced a felon in possession of a firearm charge, turned herself in Tuesday and bonded out.
The assault charges against the Talibs are classified as second-degree felonies. According to the St. Petersburg Times, the charges carry a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.