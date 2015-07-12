Bucs' Stocker: Jameis Winston is 'extremely talented'

During the Rookie Symposium last month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston told Around The NFL he planned to spend the time before training camp losing weight and diving into the playbook.
According to veteran tight end Luke Stocker, the No. 1 overall pick's grasp of the offense already stands out.
"He's extremely talented," Stocker said, via PewterReport.com. "No need to say it. Everyone knows that. What is impressive is the speed that Jameis has picked everything up -- from the huddle to the cadence to the checks to the audibles. He's picked everything up so fast.
"It's not only everything he can mentally retain, but it's also the hours he's spent away from here in his playbook. We only get so many hours with the coaches here, but it's the hours he puts in outside of the assigned time so he can come out here to practice and we don't miss a beat. It's impressive and really encouraging."
The Bucs kept Winston working with the second team for periods during minicamp as they attempt to bring their rookie along slowly.
His attributes, both physical and mental, will eventually force Lovie Smith to put aside the head games and hand the rookie the full-time starting gig during training camp.
The entire Bucs offense is learning a new system under coordinator Dirk Koetter. If the rookie quarterback is digesting the playbook as well as Stocker relays, it will be a big boost for the Bucs' productivity in 2015.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the latest news surrounding Jason Pierre-Paul's injury, as well as the Mettenberger and Watt feud.