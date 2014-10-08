Around the NFL

Bucs still believe Doug Martin is answer in backfield

Published: Oct 08, 2014 at 08:45 AM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a problem with their running game. The team's acting offensive coordinator doesn't believe Doug Martin is it.

Quarterbacks coach Marcus Arroyo, who's filling in for Jeff Tedford during the coordinator's leave of absence, said Wednesday he likes what he's seen from Martin. The third-year running back has 37 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown in three games.

"I like how hard he works," Arroyo said Wednesday, via ESPN.com. "I like how hard he runs. I like that he's trying to find ways to get it done. He has zero flinch. He's a team guy. I like those things."

The Bucs' other option in the running game is Bobby Rainey, who had a 144-yard day in place of an injured Martin in Week 2. Rainey has cooled off since, averaging 3.0 yards per carry in 21 rushes.

It appears Martin will be given every opportunity to get on track.

"I like the things Doug has done," Arroyo said. "Our run game has to improve, obviously, overall. We believe that as a staff that starts with us. I think wholeheartedly we need to continue to find out what exactly it takes to get us back on track in the run game. There's going to be some finer points, detail and those things execution wise.

"At the end of the day, it's going to be about executing the scheme. One guy doing his job and the other 10 following suit. That's why this game is so hard. It's 11 guys doing the same thing against another 11. We need to continue to find ways to run the ball and we're all in it together."

With Mike Glennon showing genuine signs of promise, the Bucs have a chance to score some points if they can get their 24th-ranked running game going. Martin -- and his blockers up front -- need to be better.

