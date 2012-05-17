Bucs sign PK Connor Barth to 4-year deal

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed placekicker Connor Barth to a four-year, $13.2 million contract.
The 26-year-old who was second in the NFL in field goal percentage last season was designated the team's franchise player in March. Barth converted 26 of 28 attempts in 2011, including 15 straight to end the year - the NFL's longest current streak.
Since joining the Bucs in 2009, Barth is 63 of 75 on field goal attempts and 71 of 71 on extra points. He is the only kicker in club history who has made three field goals of 50-plus yards in one game, Nov. 15, 2009 at Miami.
"For the Bucs organization, (general manager) Mark Dominik, coach (Greg) Schiano and everyone to believe in me, to know that I'll be their kicker for the next four years, is awesome," Barth said. "It's just an amazing opportunity and I want to continue to perform like I have and live up to their expectations."
Barth also is the third player in NFL history to make four field goals from 40 yards or longer in a half, hitting from 540, 47, 46 and 44 yards against Carolina last year.
The team also signed receivers Wallace Wright and Armahd Lewis, while waiving tackle Mike Ingersoll and tight end Tyler Urban.