Bucs say controlling Eli begins with stopping Jacobs

"He makes some of the best 4- and 5-yard runs that you see. ... He is a load," Bucs coach Jon Gruden said. "He has the perimeter speed to get out on the edges. He has got maneuverability to cut back. He has good vision. And what can I say, he is as big of a back as I have ever seen. He is more than just a big back, he is a quick, elusive one at that."