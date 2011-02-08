Bucs round out staff, hire three assistant coaches

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have hired three assistant coaches, including former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Keith Millard.
The Bucs said Tuesday that Millard and Grady Stretz will serve as co-defensive line coaches. Tyrone Pettaway was hired as defensive quality-control coach.
Millard set an NFL single-season record for sacks by a defensive tackle with 18 in 1989. He has been an assistant coach in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders.
Stretz was the defensive line coach at Arizona State the past five seasons. Pettaway was a defensive assistant at USC last year.
