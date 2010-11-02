Bucs rookie DT Price placed on injured reserve

Published: Nov 02, 2010 at 10:58 AM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed rookie defensive tackle Brian Price on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

Price, taken with the 35th overall pick in April's NFL Draft, appeared in five games for the Buccaneers. He was held out of the last two games with a pelvis injury.

Price recorded three tackles and three quarterback pressures in a reserve role this season.

NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reports, via a league source, that the Buccaneers signed defensive lineman Al Woods from the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad.

