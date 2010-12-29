Bucs rookie Benn placed on IR with torn knee ligament

Published: Dec 29, 2010 at 06:02 AM

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed rookie wide receiver Arrelious Benn on season-ending injured reserve and promoted defensive tackle Doug Worthington from the practice squad.

Benn tore a ligament in his left knee during last Sunday's 38-15 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. The second-round draft pick started eight of 14 games, finishing with 25 receptions for 395 yards and two touchdowns.

Worthington signed with Tampa Bay's practice squad in November. He was the Pittsburgh Steelers' seventh-round pick in the draft.

