Bucs release enigmatic WR Clayton, a former first-round pick

TAMPA, Fla. -- Wide receiver Michael Clayton was among the cuts announced Saturday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers set their 53-man roster.
Clayton was a first-round draft pick in 2004, when he had 80 receptions for 1,193 yards and seven touchdowns -- all records for a first-year player in Tampa Bay. Even though his production declined sharply after that, Clayton signed a five-year contract worth about $26 million before last season.
The seventh-year pro played sparingly in the preseason after having a career-low 16 catches for 230 yards and one TD in 2009.
The Bucs also released cornerbacks Brandon Anderson, Derrick Robinson and Trae Williams; quarterback Jevan Snead; running back Carlos Brown; fullback Rendrick Taylor; offensive lineman Marc Dile; tackle Xavier Fulton; safety Vince Anderson; tight ends Jeron Mastrud and Ryan Purvis; defensive ends James Ruffin and George Johnson; linebackers Rico McCoy and Lee Robinson; center Donovan Raiola; and defensive tackles Dre Moore and Carlton Powell.
Center Jonathan Compas was waived-injured, and tackle Demar Dotson was placed on season-ending injured reserve.
Cornerback Aqib Talib was placed on the reserve/suspended list. He will miss the Sept. 12 season opener against the Cleveland Brownswhile serving a one-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press