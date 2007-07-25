Bucs receiver is part-owner of ArenaBowl-bound Destroyers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -Joey Galloway maneuvered around the question with the same grace that he zips past defenders on the football field.
When the speedy receiver reports to training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, one of the first things he wants to do is have a quick conversation with coach Jon Gruden about a unique dilemma.
Galloway is a part-owner of the Columbus Destroyers, one of the teams competing in Sunday's ArenaBowl in New Orleans. The championship game falls on a day when the Bucs will be practicing twice at Disney World.
"I'll let coach decide what I'll do," Galloway said. "If he wants me to be at camp, then that's where I'm going to be. Whatever the decision, I'll accept it and be very professional about it."
Either way, the 13th-year pro is going to savor the biggest moment in the history of a franchise that moved from Buffalo to Columbus in 2004.
The Destroyers rebounded from a five-game losing streak to reach the ArenaBowl, where they'll face the San Jose SaberCats. Galloway hopes the run will help the team carve a niche in a market dominated by college sports.
"I won't say I'm surprised. Talent-wise, I felt all along that we were capable of being an upper echelon team. We just didn't always perform that way," Galloway said. "It's been fun to see things come together."
A five-time 1,000-yard receiver who has averaged a touchdown every 8.6 receptions during his career, Galloway has long had an interest in becoming involved in ownership of a professional sports franchise.
When the Destroyers moved to Columbus, the former Ohio State star jumped at the opportunity to link with the team.
Several former NFL players, including John Elway, Deion Sanders, Ron Jaworski, Mike Ditka and Neil Smith, are part of Arena Football League ownership groups. But as a current player, the 35-year-old Galloway is getting a rare glimpse of the other side of the business.
Watching games as one of the bosses can be gut-wrenching.
"It's a little different," Galloway said. "As a player, you have to control your emotions while you're on the field. It's been fun to be on the other side and watch from a different perspective."
Being a part-owner also has forced Galloway, a self-described loner who doesn't interact much with teammates, to step out of his comfort zone and keep an eye out for talent that might be able to help the Destroyers.
When the Bucs or other teams release players he thinks could be productive in Columbus, he doesn't hesitate to pick up the phone and call coach Doug Kay.
"It's definitely out of my element," said Galloway, who has 612 receptions for 9,558 yards in 12 NFL seasons. "It's been fun, though."