Bucs RB Doug Martin (hamstring) suffers setback

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter told reporters Wednesday that the running back suffered a setback on his injured hamstring last week. There is no timetable for Martin's return, via the team's official website.
The starting running back had been expected to return this week after suffering the injury in Week 2. The Bucs previously placed scatback Charles Sims on injured reserve.
Jacquizz Rodgers will once again be the Bucs starting running back. In Week 5, the 5-foot-6 back carried the ball 30 times for 101 yards, both career highs. Sunday he gets a very favorable matchup against a San Francisco 49ers defense allowing 173.4 rushing yards per game this season.
The Bucs need Martin to return at some point this season to help take the pressure off of Jameis Winston but will be cautious to ensure his hamstring is 100 percent before putting him in harm's way.