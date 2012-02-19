Bucs pluck Bostad from Pitt staff, reportedly talk with Byner

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly have hired Bob Bostad -- who was slated to start his first season as the University of Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator -- as their new offensive line coach, a source told FoxSports.com on Saturday.
Bostad spent six seasons as an assistant coach on the University of Wisconsin's staff.
FoxSports.com also reported, citing another source, that former Cleveland Browns running back Earnest Byner met with Bucs officials Sunday about becoming the team’s running backs coach.
The Bucs announced on Friday that former Dolphins linebackers coach Bill Sheridan has been hired as the team's next defensive coordinator, and that former NFL linebacker Bryan Cox will be added to the team's defensive coaching staff.